PM Modi back in India after concluding three-day visit to US

PM Modi back in India after concluding three-day visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on his arrival from the US, after concluding Quad Summit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi,
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today returned to New Delhi after concluding his three-day US visit. During his US visit, PM Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House with whom he held a bilateral meeting. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies.

He also met and held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summit, PM Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi also addressed the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his US visit.

