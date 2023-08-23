PM Modi backs BRICS expansion, calls for consensus based move1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
PM Modi Wednesday called for the expansion of the five-nation grouping, while addressing the opening plenary session of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. He emphasized that India has given highest priority to countries of Global South under its G20 presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday called for the expansion of the five-nation grouping, while addressing the opening plenary session of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. He emphasized that India has given highest priority to countries of Global South under its G20 presidency.