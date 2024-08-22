PM Modi bats for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ in Poland, ahead of Ukraine visit: ‘India’s concept is clear’ | 10 points

Reiterating the importance of ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ to resolve conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Poland speech on Wednesday, said that India is an advocate of “permanent peace in the region”.

“India is the land of Lord Buddha's legacy. Therefore, India does not believe in war and advocates for peace in this region,” PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Poland. The message has come ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in more than forty years. Highlighting India's diplomacy and international relations policy of remaining equidistant, PM Modi said, “Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all.”

PM Modi's words in Poland will be closely evaluated ahead of his Ukraine visit, which has come nearly a month after he visited Russia and met President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Here are key highlights from PM Modi's speech in Poland.

PM Modi's speech in Poland | 10 highlights -PM Modi underlined India's concept on resolving internal conflict and said, “India's concept is clear: this is not an era of war, and it is the time to unite to tackle the biggest challenges of humanity. Thus, India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflict.” The message bore resemblance to PM Modi's speech in Russia month ago.

-Applauding the efforts of Indians residing abroad, the prime minister said that “they are bringing laurels to the country through their effort as “India is moving ahead on the path of development while priding itself on its values and heritage.”

-"Wherever we go, we Indians can be seen making maximum efforts. Be it entrepreneurship, caregivers or our service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts," ANI quoted the PM as saying.

-Recalling India's policy of “Humanity first” which came in display during the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said that “empathy is an identity of Indians”. PM Modi said that India is among one of the first responders which lend a helping hand to other nations reeling with emergency situation.

Also Read | Poland exploring extradition of Nazi war veteran lauded in Canadian Parliament

-"We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or any disaster in the world, India has only one mantra: Humanity first. If there is a war, India says - Humanity first and in this spirit, India helps the citizens all over the world," PM Modi stated.

-PM Modi also expressed his gratitude towards the Poland government for helping the Indian students stuck in Ukraine at the time of the beginning of the Russian invasion. PM Modi congratulated the Indians in Poland and the government for supporting Indians during Russia-Ukraine war.

-"You all opened your home doors for them, organised langar. Polish government removed the visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with their whole heart, opened their doors for our students. Today also when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they praise you all and the Polish government. Today I want to congratulate you all, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I salute you all," ANI quoted the PM as saying.

Also Read | How Ukrainian refugee entrepreneurs are changing Poland

-PM Modi also hailed the successful completion of the general elections held in India, which are considered as the world's largest democratic exercise. “India is not only the Mother of democracy, but it is also a participatory and Vibrant Democracy. The people of India have unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this confidence in recent elections also. This was the biggest election in history,” PM Modi told Indian diaspora in Poland on Wednesday.

- "During elections in India, thousands of political parties participated in this elections, nearly 8000 candidates contested polls, more than five million voting machines, more than eight million polling stations, more than 15 million employees worked in the elections. This kind of management, efficiency, and the trust on the elections is India's strength," he added.

-PM Modi recalled the contribution of Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja who risked his lives to save Polish women and children during World War II.

"Jam Saheb is still remembered as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja' in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties, when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jam Saheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children of the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am your Bapu too," he stated.