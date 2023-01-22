PM Modi bats for repeal of obsolete criminal laws, prison reforms at DGP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the further strengthening of traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols. Addressing the All-India Conference of Director Generals of Police, he also batted for the repeal of obsolete criminal laws and the implementation of prison reforms to improve jail management. The PM suggested making police forces more sensitive and technologically updated.

“Attended the DGP/IGP Conference in Delhi. There were extensive deliberations on different aspects relating to the police forces including integrating latest tech and strengthening traditional policing mechanisms," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The two day meeting concluded with the PM distributing police medals for distinguished services.

Attended the DGP/IGP Conference in Delhi. There were extensive deliberations on different aspects relating to the police forces including integrating latest tech and strengthening traditional policing mechanisms. https://t.co/LEp7GNlFkZ pic.twitter.com/vhmhiw3TEL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2023

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation between the state police and central agencies in order to leverage capabilities and share best practices. He recommended that standards be built for police organisations across states and discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials.

“Prime Minister suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies. He emphasised on the importance of National Data Governance Framework for smoothening of data exchange across agencies. Prime Minister suggested that while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols etc," a PIB press note added.

Modi also suggested replicating the model of the DGsP/IGsP Conference at the state and district levels.

The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counter terrorism, counter insurgency and cyber security. More than 600 officials - including the Home Minister and the National Security Advisor - attended the event remotely or in person.