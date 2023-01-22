PM Modi bats for repeal of obsolete criminal laws, prison reforms at DGP meet

PM Modi bats for repeal of obsolete criminal laws, prison reforms at DGP meet1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi called for the police forces to be made more sensitive, and training them in emerging technologies. Addressing the DGP conference, he also recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the further strengthening of traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols. Addressing the All-India Conference of Director Generals of Police, he also batted for the repeal of obsolete criminal laws and the implementation of prison reforms to improve jail management. The PM suggested making police forces more sensitive and technologically updated.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×