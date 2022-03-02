Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for self-reliance in the technology sector and urged people to focus on the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric mobility solutions.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Technology-enabled Development', the prime minister said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology.

He said telecommunication and 5G technology can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

“In this year's Union budget, emphasis has been laid on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, etc. A road map has been laid for auction for 5G spectrum in this Budget," the prime minister said.

He stressed speeding up efforts to bring in new technology in the communication sector.

He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking need to focus on 'self-reliance' through technology

“The server should be based in India, there should be less dependence on foreign countries. New security angles are getting associated when it comes to the communication sector," the prime minister said.

