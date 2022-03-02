Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi bats for self-reliance in technology sector

PM Modi bats for self-reliance in technology sector

PM Modi said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi said telecommunication and 5G technology can enable growth and offer job opportunities
  • He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking need to focus on 'self-reliance' through technology

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for self-reliance in the technology sector and urged people to focus on the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric mobility solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for self-reliance in the technology sector and urged people to focus on the circular economy, e-waste management, and electric mobility solutions.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Technology-enabled Development', the prime minister said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Technology-enabled Development', the prime minister said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology.

He said telecommunication and 5G technology can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

He said telecommunication and 5G technology can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

“In this year's Union budget, emphasis has been laid on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, etc. A road map has been laid for auction for 5G spectrum in this Budget," the prime minister said.

“In this year's Union budget, emphasis has been laid on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, etc. A road map has been laid for auction for 5G spectrum in this Budget," the prime minister said.

He stressed speeding up efforts to bring in new technology in the communication sector.

He stressed speeding up efforts to bring in new technology in the communication sector.

He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking need to focus on 'self-reliance' through technology

He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking need to focus on 'self-reliance' through technology

“The server should be based in India, there should be less dependence on foreign countries. New security angles are getting associated when it comes to the communication sector," the prime minister said.

“The server should be based in India, there should be less dependence on foreign countries. New security angles are getting associated when it comes to the communication sector," the prime minister said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!