PM Modi bats for solar power, group housing models
Prime minister Narendra Modi said that this year’s budget has kept ₹80,000 crore for housing for the poor. A target has also been set to eliminate sickle cell disease.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged stakeholders to discuss ways of linking housing with technology for making strong but affordable houses benefiting from solar power and group housing models acceptable in both urban and rural areas.
