New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged stakeholders to discuss ways of linking housing with technology for making strong but affordable houses benefiting from solar power and group housing models acceptable in both urban and rural areas.

The prime minister was addressing a webinar on ‘Reaching the last mile’, the fourth of a series of 12 post-budget events organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

This year’s budget has kept ₹80,000 crore for housing for the poor. A target has also been set to eliminate sickle cell disease.

Emphasising the importance of good governance and constant monitoring for achieving desired goals, PM Modi said, “The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished."

On tribal welfare, the PM said, “For the first time a special mission is being launched for the most deprived among the tribal communities. We have to rapidly provide facilities to our tribal friends in more than 22,000 villages in more than 200 districts of the country."

PM Modi cited various government working for the welfare of citizens, such as the PM SVANidhi Scheme that linked street vendors to formal banking, Development and Welfare Board for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities, 5 lakh common service centres in villages and milestone of 10 crore cases of tele-medicine.

PM Modi said that the FY24 Budget has paid special attention for the benefit of tribal and rural areas. He said that for this, thousands of crore rupees have been allocated to Jal Jeevan Mission. The prime minister added that work has started on more than 60,000 Amrit Sarovar, of which 30,000 have already been constructed.

“These campaigns are improving the standard of living of those Indians living far and wide, who have been waiting for such facilities for decades. We do not have to stop here. We have to create a mechanism for new water connections and the pattern of water consumption. We also have to review what can be done to further strengthen the water committee," PM Modi said.