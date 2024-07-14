PM Modi becomes 2nd most followed global leader on X, who are top 4 others

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday became the second most followed global leader after former US President Barack Obama on social media platform X after his account on the microblogging site crossed the 100 million mark, registering an impressive growth of nearly 30 million in the past three years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the second most followed global leader after former US President Barack Obama on social media platform X after his account on the microblogging site crossed the 100-million mark, registering an impressive growth of nearly 30 million in the past three years.

Expressing his happiness over the tremendous feat, PM Modi posted on X, "A hundred million on @X ! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more."

"Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well," he added.

It is important to note that PM Modi has not only established himself as the prime minister of the most populous nation globally for the third consecutive term but also among the most popular personalities worldwide. He is the second most followed leader on X after former US President Barack Obama, who has 31.7 million more followers than the Indian prime minister on the microblogging platform. PM Modi is followed by his old friend and former US President Donald Trump, who has 87.4 million followers on X.

US President Joe Biden, with 38.1 million followers, occupies the fourth position on X. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with 21.5 million followers, holds the fifth position.

The Indian prime minister is even ahead of global celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

PM Modi Vs other Indian leaders While comparing the followers of various Indian leaders on X, PM stands out significantly in terms of numbers.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million followers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has 19.9 million followers, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers, while Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million. His son, Tejashwi Yadav, has 5.2 million followers, while NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

PM Modi Vs Bollywood celebrities It is interesting to note that PM Modi has more followers than Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan—considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time—with 48.9 million followers, Shah Rukh Khan with 44.1 million followers and South India superstar Rajinikanth with 6.4 million followers.

PM Modi vs. sports personalities PM Modi even outshines prominent athletes in the global arena. PM Modi has more followers than cricket God Sachin Tendulkar (40.2 million), Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million) followers.

Notably, PM Modi is also a big influence on other social platforms like YouTube and Instagram. He has nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram respectively.

