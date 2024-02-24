PM Modi becomes most popular global leader defeating Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: Survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world with 78% of approval, according to a recent Morning Consult survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world after defeating global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, accoridng to a recent survey by a US-based agency Morning Consult.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message