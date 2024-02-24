Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world with 78% of approval, according to a recent Morning Consult survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world after defeating global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, accoridng to a recent survey by a US-based agency Morning Consult. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the recently updated Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker of the Morning Consult, PM Modi received nearly 78% approval ratings, maximum by any leader across the world. In the rating, 17% of the participants had expressed their disapproval for PM Modi, whereas, 6% gave no opinion about him.

US President Joe Biden was long below on the list with an approval percentage of 37% and a disapproval percentage of 55%. A total of 8% respondents gave no opinion about the US President. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indicating a declining popularity of UK President Rishi Sunak among his people, the tracker showed that merely 25% of people of UK approved Sunak's leadership, whereas, 66% of people surveyed for the ratings found to be unhappy with his leadership.

The approval ratings are updated on a regular basis based on monthly data. The latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5. The ratings are a reflection of week moving average of views among adults surveyed in countries mentioned in the list.

