Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his two-day visit to Gujarat following the Bharatiya Janata Party's success in retaining four of the five states where assembly elections were held the and counting of votes took place on March 10. As per the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi at 4pm today, will participate in the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering. And on Saturday, he will also inaugurate the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at 11am and as the chief guest, deliver the first convocation address of the RRU.

PM Modi on Twitter shared, "leaving for Gujarat to attend various programmes. At 4 pm today will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend."

The Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on March 12 at 11 AM, and deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest, the release said. "At around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion. Gujarat has three tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three ties of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State," the release informed.

Gujarat has a three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State.

Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

Khel Mahakumbh has revolutionized the sports ecosystem in Gujarat. With no age bar, it witnesses the participation of people from across the State who compete in various events over a period of one month. It is a unique confluence of traditional sports like kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, yogasana, mallakhambh and modern sports like artistic skating, tennis and fencing.

(With inputs from agencies)

