PM Modi begins four-day trip to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman today. Full itinerary and agenda here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman beginning today, 15 December, to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade and defence.

At the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, PM Modi will visit Jordan from 15 December to 16 December 2025. During the visit, the PM will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues. ​

Advertisement

India-Jordan Ties This visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reaffirm our commitment to promoting regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability.

Also Read | Who is Nitin Nabin? BJP appoints Bihar minister as national working president

This visit presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for growth and prosperity, and reaffirm New Delhi's commitment to promoting regional peace, security, and stability, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Partners in the Global South In the second leg of the visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi will head to Ethiopia on 16 December, where he will stay for two days. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia. He will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr Ali on all aspects of India–Ethiopia bilateral ties.

Advertisement

As partners in the Global South, the visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two nations to foster close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation.

"As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.

Final leg in Oman

In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, PM Modi will visit the Sultanate of Oman from 17 - 18 December 2025. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Oman. India and Oman share a comprehensive strategic partnership, underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages, and strong people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the State visit of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023.

This visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, encompassing areas such as trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture, and culture, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Oman's Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, told news agency ANI that PM Modi’s visit to Muscat will be a "very important" milestone in bilateral ties, especially as both nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Calling the timing "very interesting," the envoy noted that the visit comes two years after the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, visited India in December 2023, adding that it holds significance "from different aspects."

Here is a tentative itinerary of PM Modi during the four-day foreign trip

Monday, 15 December, 2025 -Departure from Delhi

-Around 4 PM– Tentative arrival in Jordan

-Evening- Meeting with King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniyah Palace

Tuesday, 16 December, 2025 -Morning - India Jordan Business Forum

Advertisement

-Afternoon- Departure for Petra, Jordan

-Engagements at Petra

This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture.

-Departure for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia