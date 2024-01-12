Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a special 11-day religious practice ahead of the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 with a special message in which he felt emotional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration."

“Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side…," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. PM Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. Sources said the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!