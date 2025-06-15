PM Modi begins 5-day tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia today. Check full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin an official three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia today, June 15.

The Prime Minister will visit Cyprus on June 15-16, followed by participation in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, and finally, an official visit to Croatia on June 18 before returning on June 19.

This will be PM Modi's first foreign trip after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus June 15-16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol," the Ministry of External Affairs said on 14 June.

This will be the first visit to Cyprus by an Indian PM in over two decades.

Shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties The visit will reaffirm the two countries' shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, the MEA said.

During the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17 to participate in the G-7 Summit.

This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit. MEA stated. PM Modi received a call from Canadian PM Carney on June 6, inviting him to the summit.

G-7 Summit in Canada At the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.

PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after more than a year-and-a-half of strained diplomatic ties between the two countries, triggered by ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations about the ‘potential’ involvement of India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on June 12 that India is exploring a path to reset ties with Canada. The upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer India and Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, the foreign ministry said.

“India, Canada vibrant democracies, bound by shared commitment to rule of law,” the MEA said ahead of the G7 meeting.

In the final leg of his tour, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

First visit to Croatia by an Indian PM This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship. This will be first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

