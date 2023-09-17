Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Prime Minister Modi turned 73 today. "My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Congress chief Kharge said on X. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

Wishes also poured from dignitaries and politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu.

Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage.

"Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.

How to with PM Modi on his birthday

BJP will also launch "Sewa Pakhwara" from today till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal.