PM Modi, Bhutanese PM jointly launch Rupay card Phase-2

"I am delighted that work is going on rapidly to send Bhutan's satellite to space with the help of ISRO, next year. For this purpose, Bhutan's four space engineers will go to ISRO in December, I send my regards to these four youth," PM Modi said on the occasion.

Bhutanese PM lauded PM Modi for effectively tackling the pandemic India. "I'm sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is source of hope for all of us," said Bhutanese PM.

Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said that the implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.

"Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019," he said.

"The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enable Indian visitors to Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via