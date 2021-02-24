OPEN APP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, Wednesday. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, also said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, branding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "biggest rioter", who will face an "even worse fate" than former US President Donald Trump.

Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district, also said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country.

"Naredra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," she said.

Mamata Banerjee went on to add, "One is 'danava' [monster], one is 'Ravana'. Both are running the country. Modi and your monster friend, speak a lot... [You can] speak for two months because we will speak after that. It is not that easy to win Bengal. I will ensure a grave for the BJP on this ground."

Mamata Banerjee said, "I respect the post of Prime Minister. Today he [PM Modi] is there, tomorrow he won't. But he is lying."

"I will be the goalkeeper in the assembly polls and you (BJP) will not be able to score a single goal. All shots will fly above the goal post," Banerjee added.

Mamata Banerjee particuarly criticised the BJP for 'using' central agencies to 'target' Rujira Banerjee, the wife of her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The chief minister condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam, saying it was an "insult to our women".

Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors joined the TMC at the rally in presence of Banerjee.

