Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a range of development projects worth ₹21,400 crore during his visit in Bihar on Saturday. The number of projects that were launched by the PM included national highway, bridges, and railway projects. While addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi made a vieled attack at the Congress and other opposition parties.

While speaking at his Aurangabad rally, PM Modi said, “Politics of familism is waning in Bihar after NDA was strengthened. The problem with politics of familism is that you inherit party and chair, however, you don't have the courage to mention about the work done by 'maa-baap ki sarkar'. I have heard that senior leaders of their party (RJD) are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections."

In addition to PM Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were also present at the programme.

Notably, PM Modi visited Bihar for the first time after CM Nitish Kumar broke ties with Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA to form a new government in the state.

Modi unveiled national highway projects worth over ₹18,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu. He also launched thrree new railway projects in the state, including the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar.

