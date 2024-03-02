PM Modi takes ‘Maa-Baap ki sarkar' dig at Opposition at Aurangabad rally in Bihar
During his Bihar visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth ₹21,400 crore. While addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi targetted Congress and other opposition parties for their dynastic politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a range of development projects worth ₹21,400 crore during his visit in Bihar on Saturday. The number of projects that were launched by the PM included national highway, bridges, and railway projects. While addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi made a vieled attack at the Congress and other opposition parties.