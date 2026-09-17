PM Modi birthday: How US, Russia, Nepal, Vietnam leaders wished him — ‘You rightly enjoy deep respect’

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin extended their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday.

On behalf of President Donald Trump, the US Embassy India said, "...we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!"

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What messages did world leaders send to PM Modi on his 76th birthday? ⌵ On his 76th birthday, PM Modi received warm wishes from leaders like US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. They praised his health, happiness, and contributions to strengthening international relationships. 2 Why did Putin emphasize PM Modi's strategic partnership with Russia? ⌵ Putin highlighted PM Modi's role in bolstering the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, expressing deep respect for Modi's contributions to these relations during his birthday message. 3 How are celebrations organized for PM Modi's birthday by the BJP? ⌵ The BJP organized a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' coinciding with PM Modi's birthday, featuring various service-oriented programs and public outreach activities across the country. 4 What specific birthday wishes did the Embassy of Vietnam convey to PM Modi? ⌵ The Embassy of Vietnam expressed warmest birthday wishes to PM Modi, highlighting their desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India. 5 Should citizens participate in PM Modi's birthday celebrations? ⌵ Citizens are encouraged to participate in PM Modi's birthday celebrations, marked by 'Seva Diwas', which promotes public service activities like blood donation and cleanliness drives across the nation.

Putin wishes, 'You are rightly enjoying a deep respect’ Russian President Putin's message posted by the Kremlin praised PM Modi for his contribution to "strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia."

It read, "You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia."

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Putin expressed gratitude "for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week", during the BRICS Summit 2026.

He said the talks we held were "undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive."

"As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight," Putin's message read.

"We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations," the Russian leader added.

PM Modi and President Putin had held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

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Embassies of Vietnam, Netherlands, Nepal wish PM Modi The embassies of Vietnam, the Netherlands and Nepal in India on Thursday extended birthday greetings to PM Modi on his 76th birthday, wishing him good health, happiness and continued success.

In a post on X, the Embassy of Vietnam in India extended its "warmest birthday wishes" to Prime Minister Modi and expressed the country's desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The post said, "Warmest birthday wishes to H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing him good health, happiness and continued success, and looking forward to further strengthening the Viet Nam–India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The Embassy of the Netherlands for India, Nepal and Bhutan also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, highlighting the recent strengthening of bilateral ties between India and the Netherlands.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday from the Kingdom of the Netherlands! The signing of our strategic partnership during PM Modi's recent visit to the Netherlands in May 2026 elevated our existing bilateral collaboration and has continued to grow and strengthen our ties."

The Embassy of Nepal in India also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, expressing hope that the longstanding friendship between Nepal and India would continue to deepen.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued success in the year ahead. May the close friendship between Nepal and India, and the bonds between our peoples, continue to deepen and flourish."

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Earlier, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, top leaders and Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, offered prayers at the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

PM Modi celebrates 76th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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