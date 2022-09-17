PM Modi Birthday: Top 5 public welfare schemes introduced by him

5) Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: It is a one-year accidental insurance scheme renewable from year-to-year basis. It offers coverage for deaths and disability due to accidents. Individuals who comes under the age group of 18-70 years and have a savings bank account, are entitles to enroll under this scheme. The scheme provides cover of ₹2 lakh ( ₹1 lakh for partial disability) for death or disability due to accident. In May 2022, the government has revised the premium rates of PMSBY by making it ₹1.25 per day. This includes revising PMSBY from ₹12 to ₹20.

