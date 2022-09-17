PM Modi Birthday: Top 5 public welfare schemes introduced by him

PM Modi has introduced several public welfare schemes in the past eight years of his governance as the Prime Minister of India. Take a look at top five public welfare schemes introduced by him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72-years-old today, Saturday. He has introduced several public welfare schemes in the past eight years of his governance as the Prime Minister of India. Here are five public welfare schemes introduced by PM Modi since he came to power in the country,
1) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: The scheme was launched by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia in 2016. It was introduced to make cooking fuel like LPG available to rural and deprived households which were still using traditional cooking fuels including coal, cow-dung cakes, firewood, etc. A total of 9.49,69,244 LPG connections have been released under this scheme till September 1, 2022.
2) Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: This scheme was launched in 2014 when PM Modi came to power for the first time. It focuses on ensuring universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household in the country. Under this scheme, a saving account was opened for every person with no requirement to maintain minimum balance. The account holders can earn an interest amount on the deposit in Jan-Dhan accounts.
3) PM Kisan scheme: This is a central scheme launched in 2019 to fulfil the financial needs of land holding farmers. An amount of ₹6,000 per year in three equal installments is transferred every fourth month to bank accounts of farmers' families across the country. In May this year, PM Modi released the 11th instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, giving out ₹21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers.
4) PM Mudra Yojana: The scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2015 to provide loand upto Rs. 10 Lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. As of August 2021, the Centre had sanctioned over 29.55 crore loans amounting to ₹15.52 lakh crore have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country since its inception in April 2015.
5) Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: It is a one-year accidental insurance scheme renewable from year-to-year basis. It offers coverage for deaths and disability due to accidents. Individuals who comes under the age group of 18-70 years and have a savings bank account, are entitles to enroll under this scheme. The scheme provides cover of ₹2 lakh ( ₹1 lakh for partial disability) for death or disability due to accident. In May 2022, the government has revised the premium rates of PMSBY by making it ₹1.25 per day. This includes revising PMSBY from ₹12 to ₹20.
