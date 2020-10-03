PM Modi blames Congress-led UPA for delay in border infrastructure creation

Without going into the details, PM asked why the previous government lacked the political will to open the airstrip at the Daulat Beg Oldi. "Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal Tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40–45 years. I do not want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it," questioned Modi.