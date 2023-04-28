PM launches 91 FM radio transmitters, boosting coverage in border, aspirational districts1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:26 PM IST
The commissioning of 100-watt low-power FM transmitters at 91 locations will enhance the All India Radio’s network from 524 to 615 stations
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the commissioning of 100-watt low-power FM transmitters at 91 locations, enhancing the All India Radio (AIR) network from 524 to 615 stations. Priority for transmitter installation was given to areas affected by left-wing extremism, aspirational districts, and border regions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×