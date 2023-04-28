New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the commissioning of 100-watt low-power FM transmitters at 91 locations, enhancing the All India Radio (AIR) network from 524 to 615 stations. Priority for transmitter installation was given to areas affected by left-wing extremism, aspirational districts, and border regions.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said the expansion extends AIR coverage to 73.5% of the nation’s population.

The growing demand for FM radio service in India is driven by clear sound quality and the widespread availability of FM receiver-equipped mobile phones. In response, the government has approved the installation of an additional 63 FM transmitters.

During the announcement, PM Modi emphasized the importance of democratizing technology for India to reach its full potential. He cited examples of initiatives such as optical fiber networks in villages, low-cost data, and UPI-based banking services that have helped democratize access to information and technology.

Modi highlighted the emotional connection between radio and the nation, noting his own experience as the host of Mann Ki Baat, which will soon broadcast its 100th episode.