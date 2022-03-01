Amid India's efforts to bring back stranded students and citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the prevailing situation and steps being taken by the government, ANI reports quoting sources on Tuesday.

Yesterday, PM Modi while presiding over a high-level meeting over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

'Special Envoys', including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh, will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

The seventh flight carrying 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Romania's Bucharest today.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country.

