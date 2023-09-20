As the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled at the Parliament, BJP's Nishikant Dubey told the Lok Sabha that the bill has been brought by PM Modi at the right time {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has repeatedly said that 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai' (this is the time, this is the right time), and this (Women's Reservation) Bill has been brought at the right time," said BJP MP while debating the bill in Lok Sabha

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and our party (BJP) brought this (Women's Reservation) bill, and this is bothering the opposition," he adds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha started with the discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill which was tabled by the Centre for discussion at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was the first to speak on the bill at the lower house and asserted her support.

The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 percent of seats in Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies for women.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

In 2008, the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and it was passed in 2010. However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

Introducing the bill in the house yesterday, Meghwal said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghwal also said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 percent of seats in Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies for women.