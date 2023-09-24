PM Modi called ex-RBI governor Urjit Patel ‘snake who sits over money’: Former finance secretary's book reveals3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 03:59 PM IST
PM Modi had called former RBI Governor Urjit Patel a 'snake who sits over a hoard of money', says a book. Urjit Patel had resigned as the 24th Governor of RBI in December 2018. Though he cited ‘personal reasons’, the resignation came amid reports of the rift between the RBI and the Modi government.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had called former Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel a ‘snake who sits over a hoard of money’, according to former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg's book ‘We Also Make Policy’.