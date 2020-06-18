PM Modi calls all-party meeting tomorrow over China conflict

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an all-party meeting on Friday on the border conflict with China.

The announcement came as Modi broke his silence for the first time on the conflict, assuring the nation that the sacrifices of Indian soldiers would not go in vain.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Wednesday.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

Significantly, key Opposition party Congress on Wednesday said it stood with the government at a time like this.

The timing of the meeting is important because the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is under pressure from all political parties, especially the Congress, to issue a detailed statement over the issue.

“In the last 1.5 months, the Chinese army has been infiltrating in the Indian territory in Ladakh. Today, when the country is extremely angry about the incident then the Prime Minister should come forward and tell people the truth," Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a video message released earlier in the day.

Her party, she added, “assures that in the moment of crisis" it stood with the army, soldiers, families of army and the Union government.

On Wednesday, Modi said, “India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated. I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important."

Modi’s call for the all-party meeting is also crucial as it points to the need for a political consensus on the border conflict with China.

Since the BJP came to power under Modi in 2014, it has held similar all-party meetings whenever conflicts have broken out with neighbouring countries.

In February 2019, the union government met all political parties to discuss the Pulwama attack masterminded by Pakistan-based terrorists while in September 2016, a meeting was called to discuss the anti-terror surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC).

While the BJP has come under immense pressure from the Opposition, which has been demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute, members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance have come out in support of Modi.

“It is a welcome move by PM that he has called for an all party meeting. The entire country is with him and with the armed forces. The country stands by the sacrifices of the armed forces. Wherever there is a threat, PM has called for an all-party (meeting) to inform all political parties about the issue," said Naresh Gujral, a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and parliamentarian.

Tensions on the border have escalated, resulting in clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh on the intervening night of 15-16 June. The clashes led to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer.

gyan.v@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via