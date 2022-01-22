This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for direct, emotional connect between administration and public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow
PM told the district magistrates that every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges.
Interacting with district magistrates from various parts of country on implementation of key government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that teamwork of Centre, states and local administration is yielding good results in aspirational districts.
In his remarks at the virtual interaction with DMs and some chief ministers, he said, “district administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps govt to implement the schemes in a better way. Detail guidelines should be made for field visits & inspections."
PM Modi interacting with DMs of various districts via video conferencing said that aspirational districts are now eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country and they have become accelerators for growth instead of impediments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he interacted with District Magistrates (DM)
"Today, aspirational districts are eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country. With the efforts of all of you, aspirational districts are becoming accelerators of growth instead of impediments," he told the DMs.
Modi said that for development in aspirational districts, a direct connect between the administration and the public as well as an emotional connect is very important.
A sort of 'top to bottom' and 'bottom to top' flow of governance is needed, he said, adding that an important aspect of this is technology and innovation.
Officials in aspirational districts now feel a great deal of satisfaction when they see lives of people improving with their efforts, Modi said.