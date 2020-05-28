PM Modi calls for each state to have one solar city

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for each state to have at least one solar city, wherein its electricity needs is met through rooftop solar power generation. This will add heft to India’s image as a global clean energy champion.

This, along with next generation power sector reform measures, was discussed today, during the review of the work of the ministries of power and new and renewable energy, the government said in a statement.

“He (PM) also emphasized for innovative model for rooftop solar and desired that each State should have at least one city (either a capital city or any renowned tourist destination) to have fully solar city through rooftop solar power generation," the statement said.

The review meeting also focussed on creating an ecosystem in India for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules. This comes in the backdrop of India looking to become an integral part of global supply chains, as firms look to move production lines out of China due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emphasize was also made on ecosystem development for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules in India, which would also help generate employment in addition to various other advantages," the statement added.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme, with an aim to have 175 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity by 2022. India seeks to produce 100 gigawatts (GW) from solar projects by March 2022. The country now has 33GW of solar power.

India is also ushering in the next generation power sector reforms that includes implementing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for better targeting of subsidies and a new tariff policy which proposes a cost-reflective tariff, penalty on unjustified power cuts and limiting cross-subsidies.

“Policy initiatives including revised Tariff Policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to redress the problems afflicting the power sector were discussed," the statement added.

Reflecting India’ strategy of using the crisis to initiate reforms, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has readied a raft of measures. According to the draft Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2020, the government has pitched for a cost reflective tariff and setting up an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority to enforce power purchase agreements (PPAs). Mint reported on 18 February about the Union government's plans to set up a new tribunal solely to enforce PPAs.

India’s proposed reforms also include privatizing discoms in the Union territories of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, promoting retail competition and instilling financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

“Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance consumer satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency, and improving financial sustainability of the power sector," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of inordinate delay in payments by state-run discoms. Seized of the issue, the government has announced a reform-linked ₹90,000 crore bailout package for fund-starved discoms, along with concessional tariffs that is aimed at helping clear dues of project developers.

“He (PM) pointed out that the problems in the power sector, especially of the electricity distribution segment, vary across regions and states. Instead of looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, the Ministry should put in place state-specific solutions to incentivize each state to improve its performance," the statement added.

This comes at a time when India’s electricity distribution reforms scheme -- tentatively named Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana (Aditya) -- aims to cut electricity losses below 12%. India’s average aggregate technical and commercial loss are currently at 21.4%. The scheme aims to ensure continuous supply of power, by privatizing state-run discoms and negating tariff gaps. Prepaid smart meters will be made mandatory across the power distribution chain, including 250 million households.

“He (PM) advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that the DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically so that the people know how their DISCOMs fare in comparison to the peers," the statement said.

India’s per capita power consumption is around 1149 kWh, and among the lowest in the world. India’s peak demand in FY19 was 168.74GW and touched a record high of 183 gigawatt (GW) in May last year. India has an installed power-generation capacity of 370 GW.

