PM Modi calls for Indian values-based education system on Swami Dayanand Saraswati anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said an education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour. He was virtually addressing an event organized to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati at his birth place Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district.