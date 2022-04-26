Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi calls for new goals to ensure India's global footprints by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 02:45 PM IST

  • While nations deviated from the path of spirituality to materialism, India should not make the same mistake, the Prime Minister said

India will have global footprints in all spheres of life when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while calling for setting new goals and global vision for the next 25 years.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya, PM Modi said, "It is time to set new goals and take a new oath... After 25 years, India will celebrate 100 years of Independence... In this journey of 100 years, India's achievements should be global, and for that our vision should also be global."

While nations deviated from the path of spirituality to materialism, India should not make the same mistake, the Prime Minister further said.

"When many countries and civilizations of the world deviated from their religions, they took the path of materialism in place of spirituality. But saints and spiritual leaders here always promoted good thoughts and practices in India," PM Modi stated.

PM's comments for India to bag global achievements and stay in touch with India's spiritual and cultural powers came days after he laid the foundation of the World Health Organizations (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister had then said that countries across the globe are putting emphasis on traditional herbal systems to fight the ongoing pandemic, adding that Yoga has helped people to find a mental balance by eliminating stress worldwide.

International Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21 June.

