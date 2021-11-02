COP26 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ to improve the viability of solar power and announced that ISRO, India’s space agency, will soon provide the world a calculator that can measure solar energy potential of any region across the globe.

"In India, it has been mentioned in the ancient text, in the Suryopanishad, that everything is created from the Sun, the source of all energy is the Sun and it is the energy from the Sun that nurtures all. Ever since there has been life on earth, the life cycle of all living beings, the daily routine has been linked with the rising and setting of the Sun," he said while addressing world leaders at the event ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment’.

The Prime Minister said that till the time this connection with nature was maintained, the planet stayed protected and healthy. However, he said, in modern times and in the eagerness to race ahead, man disturbed the balance of nature and caused great harm to the environment.

"If we want to re-establish a life in balance with nature, the path to this life can only be lit by our Sun. In order to protect the future of mankind, we must go together with the Sun," Modi added.

The Prime Minister then said that ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ was the solution to tackle the challenge of solar power available only during the day.

“In one hour, the earth’s atmosphere receives enough sunlight to power the electricity needed by every human being on earth for a year. This unlimited energy is completely clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that solar energy is only available during the day and is dependent on weather conditions. One Sun, One World, One Grid is a solution for this very challenge," he said.

He said a worldwide grid will enable the countries to provide clean energy everywhere at all times. “It will also reduce the need for storage and increase the viability of solar projects. It will not only reduce carbon footprint and cost of energy, but open up new avenues for cooperation between different regions and different countries," he added.

“I am confident that the harmonisation between ‘One Sun, One world, One Grid’ and the Green Grid Initiative (GGI) will help in developing a joint and robust global grid," the prime minister said.

At the occasion, he also announced that Indian space agency ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator application to the world.

Through this calculator, he said, solar power potential of any place in the world can be calculated based on satellite data. “This application will be useful in deciding the location of solar projects and will strengthen 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' initiative," PM Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.