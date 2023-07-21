India can become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce in the world: PM Modi2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:14 PM IST
PM Modi stressed that workers should be skilled with the use of advanced technologies and processes and said that skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling are the mantras for the future workforce
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is well placed to be one of the largest providers of skilled workers globally while calling for rapid universalization of social security benefits for workers.
