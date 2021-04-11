Emphasizing on micro containment zones, zero vaccine wastage and adopting covid appropriate behaviour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed ‘Tika Utsav’, (vaccination festival) as the beginning of second big war against covid-19 pandemic.

The vaccine festival starting today, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on 14 April .

In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed four points with regard to the drive. First, 'Each One-Vaccinate', meaning those who can’t go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted.

Second, 'Each One-Treat One'. This involves helping people in getting corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it.

Third, 'Each One-Save One', should be stressed, as it means I should wear mask and save myself and others, the prime minister said.

Finally, society and people should lead in creating ‘micro containment zones’, he added. Family members and community members should create ‘micro containment zones’, in case of even a single positive case. ‘Micro containment zones’ are a key component of fight against covid-19 in a densely populated country such as India, said the Prime Minister.

Modi emphasized the need for testing and awareness. “Every eligible person should get vaccinated. This should be the primary effort of both the society and the administration," said Modi.

“We have to move towards zero vaccine wastage. Optimum utilization of vaccination capacity is a way of increasing our capacity," said the Prime Minister.

“Our success will be determined by awareness about ‘micro containment zones’, by not moving out of our homes unnecessarily, vaccination of all eligible persons and how we follow covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and other protocols," he said.

Reiterating his slogan “Dawai bhi, kadai bhi", (strictness along with medicine) the Prime Minister asked to make targets at personal, social and administration level for these four days of ‘Tika Utsav’ and diligently make efforts to achieve them.

Calling for people’s participation, Modi said, “[With] awareness and responsible behaviour, we will succeed in containing corona once again."

