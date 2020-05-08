Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic poses a tough challenge, but people can alleviate each other’s problems through coordinated efforts. India is standing firm in support of everyone “without any discrimination", both in the country and outside, he added.

Speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Modi said people are working round the clock to help others.

“India is standing firmly in support of everyone who is in need or in trouble, in the country or across the globe, without discrimination. During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected people and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts," said the PM.

India is sincerely working to fulfil its global obligations and the teachings of the Buddha reinforce India’s commitment to humanity. “One can see that India without any discrimination, in a selfless manner, is standing strongly behind anyone who is in danger. Without consideration of profit, loss – our focus is on doing as much as we can to extend a helping hand. People are looking towards India and we, too, are not stepping back from helping anyone," Modi said.

In the 15-minute address, Modi touched upon the teachings of the Buddha and spoke about two key tenets —realization and self-realization. He added that it is the latter which has guided India to work for humanity and that the progress of the country is linked with the progress of the world.

“We always need to keep in mind that our work should be with a sense of service. Feeling of empathy and service make us strong enough to see through the toughest challenges. Those engaged in service to humanity are true followers of the Buddha. May this sentiment illuminate our lives and keep it going."

Modi said India is striving to help other countries, and will continue to do so, as the message of the Buddha is that stopping cannot be a solution to any problem.





