Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has urged people to come out in large numbers and cast their vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: To ensure maximum participation in general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters whose constituencies are in Lok Sabha elections phase 5 to show up in large numbers and exercise their franchise. PM Modi laid special emphasis on young voters and female voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise," wrote PM Modi on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections phase 5 The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin at 7 am today. After the conclusion of voting in 379 Lok Sabha seats in last four phases of general elections, 49 seats across 8 states will go to polls today, Monday, May 20. People from fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, thirteen in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar and Odisha each, and three in Jharkhand will cast their vote today. Additionally, the one seat in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also cast their vote.

According to the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout for four phases of Lok Sabha elections stood at 66.95 per cent. Key poll battles that would be fought today in Uttar Pradesh are in Amethi for Smriti Irani, Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi, Lucknow for Rajnath Singh, Kaiserganj for Karan Bhushan Singh. In Bihar, voters will decide the fate of Rohini Acharya in Saran, Chirag Paswan in Hajipur. Other key constituencies to be watched are Mumbai North for Piyush Goyal, Mumbai North Central contested by Ujjwal Nikam and Baramulla, contested by Omar Abdullah. In Odisha, voters will exercise their franchise for general elections as well as state assembly elections. The state will witness Lok Sabha elections in 49 constituencies, along with voting on its other 35 assembly constituencies.

