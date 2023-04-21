Indians stuck in Sudan: PM Narendra Modi calls high-level meet1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
An unspecified number of Indians are said to be stranded in Sudan amid the military and political crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting today to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, news agencies reported quoting government sources.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said the government is in continuous touch with Indians stuck in Sudan where fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
An unspecified number of Indians are said to be stranded in Sudan amid the military and political crisis.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a control room has also been opened in New Delhi to address the concerns more efficiently. "We have set up a 24x7 dedicated control room for providing information and assistance," Bagchi informed.
There have been violent clashes in Sudan for nearly seven days between the country's army and a paramilitary group over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.
More than 300 people, including an Indian national, have been killed since intense fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.
The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.
The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.
New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the developments in Sudan besides being in touch with relevant countries, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing and added that any evacuation plan will depend on the ground situation.
