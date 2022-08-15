PM Modi calls India the ‘mother of democracy’ in his Independence Day speech

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and everyone is working towards empowering every citizen at every corner of the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to nation on 76th Independence Day of India at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, called India the 'mother of democracy', saying that everyone is working towards empowering every citizen at every corner of the nation.
"India is the mother is democracy. The country has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years," PM Modi said while addressing the nation today.
He also called Indian an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. "The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society," he added.
The Prime Minister remembered the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. "Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation ... be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang ... from north to south, east to west," said PM Modi.
Speaking at the Red Fort, he expressed gratitute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. "During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," he said.
"Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others," he added.
In addition to this, PM Modi also recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India. "Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Maha," PM Modi said.
He also said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. "Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity," he said.
