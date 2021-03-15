Amid rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with chief ministers, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

Official sources from PTI said Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, an exercise which he has been holding regularly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The virtual interaction will take place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

The announcement comes under the backdrop of some states reporting a surge in Covid cases which has resulted in local lockdowns in several districts, especially in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and others.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 26,291 new cases were registered in a day. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

"A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana," the ministry said.

Kerala has a consistently declining trend over the last one month, it stated.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2,19,262 comprising 1.93 per cent of the total infections.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, cumulatively account for 77 per cent of India's total active cases.

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the government also announced that the total vaccination doses administered until today have crossed a milestone of 3 crore to reach 3.15 crore.

With inputs from PTI

