PM Modi calls Rajpath ‘symbol of slavery’ after inaugurating Kartavya Path

"These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," said a PMO statement. Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.