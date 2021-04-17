OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi calls review meeting on COVID-19, vaccination situation today at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India, at 8 pm today. Top officers across various ministries will participate. Top officers from various ministries will participate in the meeting scheduled for 8 pm today.

The meeting comes amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases across the country with reports pouring in from many states about the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supply. The prime minister has been holding meetings with chief ministers and officials on a regular basis to discuss the situation and take measures to curb the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said earlier on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,49,72,022 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 14,95,397 on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
<br />Fact of the matter: A state that boasts high levels of literacy and life-expectancy cannot have the worst record in safe drinking water access, argues Isaac who says the Plan body has got its facts wr<br />Premium Premium

All rural households in MP to get tap water connection by March 2022

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Continued negotiations between malls and tenants amid the second wave, and inability of retailers to generate sufficient sales is likely to drag them down.Premium Premium

Malls to hit only 80-85% of pre-covid revenues this fiscal: report

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
People visits vaccination centre in MMRC Dedicated COVID Health Centre during Maharashtra weekend lockdown imposed amid Covid surge at Ketakipada, Dahisar, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 11, 2021.Photo by Vijay Bate.Premium Premium

Centre to supply ventilators to states with high covid burden

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
At least six manufacturers have received approval for setting up additional sites that could scale up the production capacity of remdesivir by 1 million vials per month. apPremium Premium

Coronavirus: Remdesivir manufacturers cut price on govt's request. Check details here

2 min read . 05:53 PM IST

Of the fresh cases, Maharashtra reported 63,729, followed by Uttar Pradesh(27,426) and Delhi (19,486), according to the data. All three states registered the highest daily spike in the number of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. West Bengal, where Assembly polls are underway, also recorded the highest-ever daily jump of 6,910 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout