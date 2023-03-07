PM Modi calls RuPay, UPI technologies ‘India’s identity'1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
India and Singapore linked their respective online payment systems, UPI of India and PayNow of Singapore, for seamless cross-border transactions between the two countries.
RuPay and UPI technologies are India's identity in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing a post-Budget webinar on the subject of 'Enhancing Efficiency of the Financial Services for Creating Growth Opportunities'.
