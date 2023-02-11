The prolonged Russia-Ukraine war has severely impacted the global economy in the past one year. While many world leaders, as well as United Nations, have tried to convince Russia to end the war and retreat its army from Ukraine, all efforts have gone into vain. The war has deteriorated the existing bitter ties between the West and Russia, however, India has taken a neutral stand.

Against this backdrop, the US White House's spokesperson has come out with a suggestion on how the Russia-Ukraine war will end.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US would welcome any effort that could lead to ending hostilities in Ukraine.

When asked if there is still time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war or convince President Vladimir Putin, Kirby said, "I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there's still time for it. I will let PM (PM Modi) speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine".

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit, PM Modi said that this is not the era for war during his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace".

PM Modi spoke about this during a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

The White House spokesperson blamed Putin for the Russia-Ukraine war. "The single person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now," Kirby said.

"Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have," he added.

Kirby also highlighted US President Joe Biden's efforts to end the devastating war between Russia and Ukraine.

"So President Biden has said these gosh dozens of times. We think this war could end today, should end today," he said.

Biden will be travelling to Poland on 20 February to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.