Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he would be cancelling his campaigning trip to West Bengal tomorrow and instead hold high-level meetings with authorities over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country,

"Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing #COVID19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," tweeted PM Modi, who would be campaigning for Bhartiya Janata Party.

Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced that he called off all the rallies that were scheduled in the state as cases continue to rise at an unprecedented pace. He had also urged other political leaders to consider the same.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he had said in a tweet.

The eight-phase election in West Bengal started on March 27. After today's sixth phase polling, two more phases will remain. Polling will be held on April 26 and 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Today, polling in the state, which began at 7 am, are being held in 43 assembly seats -- 17 in North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur, and eight in Purba Bardhaman. Around 57.03% turnout was recorded till 1 pm.

PM Modi has been holding several virtual interactions and high-level meetings with state and central ministers, leading doctors and pharma companies in order to come out with solutions for the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The meetings also threw light on the prime minister's orders to boost Covid-19 vaccination in the country as well by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get the jab from 1 May, 2021.

Earlier today, he chaired a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways to boost its availability as the more deadly second wave of Covid-19 sweeps the country.

During the meeting, Modi has called for using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. "States should come down heavily on hoarding of oxygen," the Prime Minister said at today's review meeting over oxygen supply and availability.

PM Modi also directed officials to ensure oxygen supply to states in a smooth and unhindered manner. "Fix responsibility with local administration in cases of obstruction," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has reported more than 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours

