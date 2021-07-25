NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned about the threat of coronavirus pandemic in view of the upcoming festivals.

During his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, “My very best wishes to all of you for the forthcoming festivals. At the time of festivals and celebrations, you must remember that Corona has not yet gone from amongst us. You must not forget the protocols related to Corona."

With the second wave subsiding there has been a laxity in following covid protocols with an increase in tourist influx at tourist destinations. PM Modi recently interacted with the chief ministers of states where the number of covid-19 cases have been rising. The government has also been trying to expedite the vaccination programme.

A total of 39,742 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours with the country’s active case load at 408,212. Also, the daily positivity raise is at 2.31%. With India not seeing any significant reduction in its covid-19 cases for last one months, public health experts have cautioned that cases remaining constant for this much time sends a warning signal of a third wave as reported by Mint earlier.

PM Modi also requested the citizens to cheer for athletes representing India at the Tokyo Olympics currently underway.

“These sportspersons have reached where they are after overcoming numerous hurdles in life. Today, they possess the strength of your love and support – that’s why, come…let us together extend our good wishes to all of them; encourage them. On social media, our Victory Punch Campaign for the support of Olympics sportspersons has begun. Do share your Victory Punch with your team…Cheer for India," PM Modi said.

India has sent its largest ever contingent of 127 athletes in 18 disciplines to Tokyo Olympics currently underway. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu from Manipur got India its first medal by winning silver in the 49-kg women’s weightlifting category on Saturday.

PM Modi also spoke about the Kargil war that India fought and won with Pakistan.

“Tomorrow, that is the 26th of July is Kargil Vijay Diwas as well. The Kargil war is one symbol of the bravery and patience on part of India’s Armed Forces which the whole world has watched. This time this pride filled day will be celebrated amid Amrit Mahotsav. That is why this day becomes all the more special. I wish you read the enthralling saga of Kargil," he said.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.

“Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any government; neither a programme of any political party…it is a programme of crores and crores of Indians…a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian. And the extension of the basic sentiment behind this festival is immense…the spirit entails treading the path of our freedom fighters…building a country of their dreams. Just the way champion proponents of Freedom had joined hands for the cause, we have to come together for the development of the country. We have to live for the country, work for the country…and in that, even the smallest of efforts too produce big results," PM Modi said.

There are dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence. These programmes are focussing on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.

He also spoke about water conservation.

“Saving every drop of water, preventing any kind of wastage of water… it should become a natural part of our lifestyle. Such a tradition should be made in our families, which would make every member proud," PM Modi said.

This comes in the backdrop of water supply getting a leg-up in the Union budget presented in February, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

“Indeed, the monsoon and rainy season is not only beautiful and pleasant, but it is also nurturing, life-giving. The rain water that we are getting is for our future generations, we should never forget that," he said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

