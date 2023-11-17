PM Modi cautions against 'deepfake' use, calls for media awareness

PM Modi says use of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fake' problematic, urges media to educate people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Voice of Global South Summit and said that the use of artificial intelligence for creating 'deepfake' is problematic, while also urging the media to educate people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deepfake a big concern, asked ChatGPT team to give deepfake warning in content," said the Prime Minister.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.