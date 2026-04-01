PM Modi CCS Meeting Highlights: Key security meeting on West Asia crisis ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Others, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also attended the meeting that comes in the backdrop of the prevailing uncertainties in West Asia following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which began on February 28.

3rd CCS meeting since outbreak of war: Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

In the meeting on March 22, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting!