PM Modi CCS Meeting Highlights: Key security meeting on West Asia crisis ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Others, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also attended the meeting that comes in the backdrop of the prevailing uncertainties in West Asia following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which began on February 28.
3rd CCS meeting since outbreak of war: Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.
In the meeting on March 22, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting!
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According to the PMO, efforts to globally diversify our sources for energy, fertilizers and other supply chains are being taken. The PMO also said that international initiatives for securing safe passage of vessels through the strait of Hormuz and ongoing diplomatic efforts are being taken.
Measures like exempting the gas-based power plants with a capacity of 7-8 GW from the gas pooling mechanism and increasing of rake for positioning more coal at thermal power stations etc. have also been taken to ensure availability of power during the peak summer months.
The retail prices of food commodities have been stable over the past one month. Control Rooms have been set up for constant monitoring and interaction with States/UTs on prices and enforcement of the Essential Commodities Act. The prices of agricultural products , vegetables and fruits are also being monitored.
Cabinet Secretary briefed about the action taken to ensure the supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG/LPG, and sufficient power availability. Sources are being diversified for the procurement of LPG with new inflows from different countries. Similarly, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sourced from different countries. He further briefed that LPG prices for domestic consumers have remained the same and Anti-diversion enforcement to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG is being conducted regularly.
PM directs that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.
PM underlines the need for a timely and smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering.
PM discusses availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the Kharif and Rabi seasons.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is not present at the CCS meeting underway in Delhi. Singh is currently in Kerala for the assembly election campaign.
Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will undertake a two-day visit to India beginning Thursday to review bilateral ties and exchange views with his Indian interlocutors on the fallout of the West Asia conflict.
Manturov is scheduled to hold separate talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the external affairs ministry.
The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting will review earlier decisions, focus on PNG and uninterrupted LPG supply, assess fertilizer availability, and deliberate on future strategy.
A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has begun at the Prime Minister’s residence. The meeting, attended by key Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar and others, is discussing the West Asia crisis. The CCS will review earlier decisions, focus on PNG and uninterrupted LPG supply, assess fertiliser availability, and deliberate on future strategy.
According to the Union government:
There is adequate seed availability for Kharif 2026.
No shortage of Agriculture Inputs and Chemicals at any stage; efforts underway to further augment availability.
Prices of agro commodities stable and being closely monitored.
Government cushions impact of global ATF price surge; limits increase for domestic airlines to insulate air travel costs.
Regular retail prices for petrol and diesel unchanged.
No increase in price for Domestic LPG Consumers.
More than 3.9 lakh 5 kg FTL cylinders sold since 23 March 2026.
Government making all efforts to ensure availability of Petrol, Diesel and LPG; citizens advised to avoid panic purchase.
Government continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the West Asia region; all Indian seafarers in region safe.
Government paying special attention to welfare of Indian students in the Gulf region to ensure that their academic year is not impacted.
The Shipping Ministry on Wednesday said that all Indian seafarers in West Asia are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the last 48 hours.
Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the Gulf region, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. "All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he added.
"18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally," Mangal informed.
“Over 5.98 lakh passengers returned from Gulf region to India since February 28; three Indian nationals sustained minor injuries in Dubai attack on Tuesday; another Indian national lost his life on March 29th”, says Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs.
According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), India does not have an energy shortfall and the country holds a 60-day crude oil supply cover. The ministry also clarified that India’s total stocking capacity stands at 74 days, with approximately 60 days of actual stock currently available. This buffer includes crude oil, refined products, and dedicated strategic underground storage.
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said: 100 per cent supply has been ensured for domestic consumers and CNG transport. She added that expansion efforts are underway, stating, "Around 325,000 connections were supplied with gas in March, 285,000 new connections were provided, and 350,000 new consumers registered for connections."
Regarding LPG, Sharma said, "Our import dependency is approximately 60 per cent." She pointed out, "International LPG prices (Saudi CP benchmark) have increased significantly from $522 to $780. However, despite this, there has been no increase in LPG cylinder prices for domestic consumers."
India's crude oil inventories remain adequate, with the government securing sufficient supplies for the next two months, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday during an inter-ministerial briefing amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Assuring stability in fuel supply, Sharma said, "Our refineries are operating at the highest levels. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets."
Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will also attend the CCS meeting.
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