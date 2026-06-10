PM Modi celebrates 4,399 days in office as Prime Minister: ‘Devoted by nature, a king with….’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a major political milestone as he became the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country since the inception of the Constitution of India. On 10 June, PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as Prime Minister, overtaking the record of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The later served for a period of 4,398 uninterrupted days as the head of an elected government after the first general elections in 1952.

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To celebrate this occasion, PM Modi in a post on X remarked, “Public service is the greatest measure of good governance. It is only the individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty who earns the trust of the people.”

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As he reflected on the values of public service, humility and duty that form the foundation of good governance, he added, “One who is devoted by nature, ever intent on the welfare of his subjects. A king with a humble soul indeed attains the highest glory.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How many consecutive days has PM Modi served as Prime Minister? ⌵ PM Modi has served for 4,399 consecutive days as Prime Minister of India as of June 10, 2023. 2 What milestone did PM Modi achieve in relation to Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure? ⌵ PM Modi became the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days in office. 3 Why did PM Modi emphasize humility and duty in his remarks on governance? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted humility and duty as foundational values of good governance, stating that public service is the greatest measure of good governance. 4 What was the significance of June 10, 2023, for PM Modi? ⌵ June 10, 2023, marks the day when PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, making him the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history. 5 What did world leaders say about PM Modi's leadership on this milestone? ⌵ World leaders congratulated PM Modi, noting his transformative governance and the trust the people of India have placed in his leadership.

India’s longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, PM Modi took oath to office for the first time on 26 May 2014. Much before overtaking the record of India's first prime minister, PM Modi had surpassed prime minister Indira Gandhi’s longest uninterrupted tenure on 25 July 2025. Indira Gandhi term as prime minister spanned a total 4,077 days when she served continuously as prime minister from 24 January 1966 to 24 March 1977.

Also Read | PM Modi becomes longest-serving continuously elected PM

Overall, Nehru lead as the Prime Minister of the country for a total of 6131 days, including the period after independence until 1951 general elections when Congress party secured victory. Congress also won 1957 and 1962 elections and dominated national and state-level politics for over a decade. Nehru's served as PM until his death on 27 May 1964 due to heart attack. His birthday – 14 November – is annually celebrated as Children's Day.

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World leaders congratulate PM Modi To mark this occasion, several world leaders wished PM Modi. The President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, in a letter dated June 8, expressed warm wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka, stating: "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership."

Congratulating PM Modi in a personal video message, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister, James Marape described India's leaders as “a role model and an example of leadership”, adding, “Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat.”

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In a post on X, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also extended heartfelt wishes to PM Modi, “ Warm congratulations to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister by consecutive days in office.”

The post added, “The Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests."

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