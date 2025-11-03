PM Modi celebrates India’s ‘spectacular’ ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian women’s cricket team for their “spectacular win” in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, calling it a moment of pride and inspiration for the nation.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."

Om Birla hails India’s Women’s World Cup triumph Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, praising their courage, skill, and determination in securing a historic victory.

Advertisement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Birla wrote, “Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You’ve not just won a trophy, you’ve won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Humaara. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!”

Yogi Adityanath hails India’s ‘historic’ triumph Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, calling the victory “historic.”

Advertisement

Taking to X, the chief minister praised the team’s achievement and said their success had made the entire nation proud.

“Historic victory! Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women’s cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the country! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!” Adityanath wrote in Hindi.

India clinch maiden Women’s World Cup title India made history lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa in the 2025 final at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Advertisement

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted a formidable 298 for 7 in 50 overs, powered by opener Shafali Verma’s career-best 87 off 78 balls. Her explosive innings set the tone for India’s innings, supported by steady contributions from the middle order.

In reply, South Africa’s chase hinged on captain Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant 101 off 98 balls, but once she fell, the momentum swung firmly in India’s favor. The Proteas were eventually bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, with Deepti Sharma starring with the ball, taking 5 wickets for 39 runs to seal the historic triumph.

This victory marked India’s third appearance in a Women’s World Cup final, after previous runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2017, and the nation’s long-awaited maiden title.

Advertisement