PM Modi chairs brainstorming session for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’; discusses action plan for next 5 years
The meeting came a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of its candidates on 195 seats across 16 states and is looking more than confident to win a third term in office
In the last formal meeting of the Union Council of Ministers before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a brainstorming session on the vision document for 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' The government sources revealed that the ministers discussed a detailed action plan for the next 5 years. The meeting came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of its candidates on 195 seats across 16 states and is looking more than confident to win a third term in office.