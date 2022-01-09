As the new Covid-19 strain Omicron continues to spread rapidly in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at around 4:30 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials were present at the meeting.

This comes as India recorded 159,632 fresh Covid-19 cases today, nudging several state governments to impose fresh curbs.

The country's tally of the Omicron variant has reached 3,623 today. Of 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra tops the chart with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges have been closed till 15 February after daily cases in the state jumped to over 41,000.

The state government has said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into private offices while limiting the capacity to 50% of the total workforce.

In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, authorities have extended night curfew hours and cancelled leave for all healthcare personnel.

The health ministry reported 327 new deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to 483,790.

